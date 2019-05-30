|
Louise Federici (nee Vollmeier), age 91, passed away quietly on Saturday, May 25th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Domenico; dear mother of Domenic (Cindy), Debi Hanzl (Alan), Diann, David (Noreen), Donna Sharaba (Keith), Louise Simons (Rich), Linda Robertson (John), Larry (Samantha), Lee (Suzanne), Daniel (Teresa), and the late Douglas; loving grandmother of 31; and great-grandmother of 15. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Louise was a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio. Private family services. The family requests that contributions in memory of Louise be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve (www.hospicewr.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/cleveland). Arrangements by Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home. www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019