Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
For more information about
Louise Federici
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Federici
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise (Vollmeier) Federici


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise (Vollmeier) Federici Obituary
Louise Federici (nee Vollmeier), age 91, passed away quietly on Saturday, May 25th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Domenico; dear mother of Domenic (Cindy), Debi Hanzl (Alan), Diann, David (Noreen), Donna Sharaba (Keith), Louise Simons (Rich), Linda Robertson (John), Larry (Samantha), Lee (Suzanne), Daniel (Teresa), and the late Douglas; loving grandmother of 31; and great-grandmother of 15. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Louise was a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio. Private family services. The family requests that contributions in memory of Louise be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve (www.hospicewr.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/cleveland). Arrangements by Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home. www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in The News-Herald on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
Download Now