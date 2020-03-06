|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Louise G. Gamiere (nee DiCillo), age 88, of Wickliffe since 1957, will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Gamiere passed away March 4, 2020 and was born on April 23, 1931 in Cleveland, OH. Louise was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church where she was also a member of the Mt. Carmel Society and American Legion Post #7 Ladies Auxiliary. Louise was the dearest mother to her sons, Robert and Joseph (Heather); and daughters, Sharon (David) Albertone and Maria (Rick) Matiyasic; devoted grandmother of 11; and great-grandmother of five; dear sister of Michael (Elaine) DiCillo and Mary Ann (Victor, deceased) Mezzacappa; dear sister-in-law of Bonnie DiCillo and Dennis Gamiere; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; daughter, Mary Therese; and brother, John DiCillo. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louise’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. BOX 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2020