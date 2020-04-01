|
|
Louise M. Green, age 91, passed away peacefully and went to be with The Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Janet Provident, and late husband, Travis Green. She is survived by her brother and sister: William Provident (Shirley) and Johanna Stuehr. She was also the beloved aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Although she was born Louise, to her family she was known as, “Honey”, and to her friends as, "Lulu". Honey left Cleveland in her early 20’s and received her bachelor's degree in accounting from The University of California, Berkeley. She lived in California for nearly 50 years where she began her career and retired as a government CPA. In 1995, she returned home to Cleveland after the passing of her husband Travis. As a lifelong learner, she enjoyed the simpler things in life. Honey was an avid reader, loved puzzles, playing mahjong, and cards. It’s rare to come across someone that is so memorable to so many, but that was Honey. She was an unforgettable friend and her compassion for her canine companions was unrivaled. She was truly one of a kind, and those lucky enough to be counted among her friends and family were blessed. We celebrate her life and will miss her. Please visit Monreal Funeral Home (www.monrealfuneralhome.com) to visit her online tribute.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2020