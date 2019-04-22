|
Louise Grubbs, age 82, of Newbury Twp., passed away April 18, 2019, at home in the care of family.
Born January 14, 1937, in Letter Gap, West Virginia, to Claude and Elizabeth (nee: Barton) Lamb, she graced visitors in her home with exceptional hospitality, as a longtime area resident.
The community, friends and family knew her as a fierce prayer warrior with a gentle spirit and a heart for home and family. Louise married the love of her life, Jack Grubbs, on July 7, 1956 in Cleveland Heights.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Holley, of Quincy, IL, Rebecca Grubbs, of Thompson, and Esther Preuss, of Angola, IN; sons, Jack (Patsy), of Atlanta, GA, Tim (Kathy), of Stow, Steve (Amy), of Chardon, and Andy (Jennifer), of Newbury; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and brother, O’Neil Lamb.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Grace Evangelical Church, 14951 Auburn Road, Newbury, OH 44065 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 p.m. A private burial was held at Munn Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Chardon.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2019