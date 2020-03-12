Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Louise J. Misenko


1930 - 2020
Louise J. Misenko Obituary
Louise J. Misenko, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Beau Provence Assisted Living, Mandeville, Louisiana. She was born July 27, 1930 in Millsboro, PA to the late Max and Mary Magayna. Survivors include her children, Douglas (Dawn) Misenko and Denise (Dennis) Gonsior; grandchildren, Jillian and Lauren Misenko, Melissa (Casey) Ryan and Kristen (Ricky) Huff; great-grandchildren, Jack, Levi, Sophia and Grace; and sister, Patricia Throckmorton. Preceding Louise in death are her husband, Ralph Misenko; and siblings, Max Magayna, Irene Bixey and Edward Magayna. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Louise, to a . Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
