1/
Louise K. (Klepac) Novak
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Louise K. (Klepac) Novak, 62, of Willowick, will be at 11 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8751 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland.The family will receive friends from 10- 11 AM on Thursday, prior to the service at the church.Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required.Louise passed away November 2, 2020 in Willoughby. She was born September 11, 1958 in Cleveland.She worked at the Historic Kirtland Village for 16 years.She enjoyed gardening and family history. She served a mission in Ecuador for the Church in 1984-1985. She was very involved in the Cub Scouts of America, serving in various positions.Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Lewis B. Novak; son, Joe (Amanda) Novak; sister, Mary Jo Allen and niece, Jenna Allen.She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis D. and Julia (Risko) Klepac.Final resting place will be in North Kirtland Cemetery.Family suggests contributions to www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-louise-novak.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved