Funeral services for Louise K. (Klepac) Novak, 62, of Willowick, will be at 11 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8751 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland.The family will receive friends from 10- 11 AM on Thursday, prior to the service at the church.Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required.Louise passed away November 2, 2020 in Willoughby. She was born September 11, 1958 in Cleveland.She worked at the Historic Kirtland Village for 16 years.She enjoyed gardening and family history. She served a mission in Ecuador for the Church in 1984-1985. She was very involved in the Cub Scouts of America, serving in various positions.Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Lewis B. Novak; son, Joe (Amanda) Novak; sister, Mary Jo Allen and niece, Jenna Allen.She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis D. and Julia (Risko) Klepac.Final resting place will be in North Kirtland Cemetery.Family suggests contributions to www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-louise-novak.Arrangements
