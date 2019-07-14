|
|
Memorial services for Louise May (Kellat) Paden, 83, of Willoughby, will be at 12 noon on Thursday, July 17, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Karen L. Wolcott of Ridgewood United Methodist Church will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 10 am until 12 noon on Thursday, prior to the memorial service at funeral home.Mrs. Paden passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at West Medical Center in Willoughby.Born March 13, 1936 in Cleveland, she has lived in Willoughby for the past 13 years.She was a confirmed member of the Living Word Lutheran Church in Galena, Ohio. She enjoyed arts and crafts, bird watching, volunteering at Church.Mrs. Paden was employed as the financial comptroller at Railvan, Inc., retiring in 2002 after 31 years of service.Survivors are her husband of 62 years, Allen R. Paden; children: Catherine (Alan) Weber, Robert Paden, Richard (Debi) Paden and Gregory (Heidi) Paden; grandchildren: Jennifer (Stephen) Norris, Bradley (Paulina) Weber, Andrew (Lorelei) Paden, Lindsey (Steven) Robbins, Kayla (Richard) Rosian, Eric (Brittany) Paden, Nicole Kirkeby, Becky (Scott) Wells; 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom affectionately referred to her as G.G.; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Kellat.She was preceded in death by her parents, John Casper and Louise Pamela (Boika) Kellat and her brother, John Paul Kellat.Private family interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Township.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Little Red Schoolhouse, 5040 Shankland Road, Willoughby, Ohio 44094.
Published in News-Herald on July 15, 2019