Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
Louise Tedeschi


1930 - 2019
Louise Tedeschi Obituary
Louise Tedeschi (nee Yankovitch), age 88, beloved wife for 66 years of Phil; loving mother of Phil (wife Kathy), Mark (wife Nadine), Carla Geiger (husband Wes), and Thomas (wife Lisa); devoted grandmother of 10; and great-grandmother of five; dearest sister of the late Joseph Yankovitch (wife Carol); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Louise was born on August 24, 1930 in Washington, Pennsylvania and passed away on July 4, 2019. She was a resident of Euclid for 12 years, formerly residing in Richmond Heights. She was a homemaker, Operating Supervisor at Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania, Mayor’s secretary for Richmond Heights from 1985 to 1990, and secretary to Pastor Marino at Christian Assembly of Richmond Heights. She was a member of Richmond Heights Church of the Nazarene and a part of the prayer team at church. Louise volunteered at University Hospital-Richmond Heights and was very active in the Auxiliary of Gideons International. She loved gardening, reading, baking, traveling around the country, and was an excellent cook. She was a dedicated fan of the Cleveland Indians. Louise received the most enjoyment in life from her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved passing out Bibles, sharing the Gospel, and witnessing her faith. Louise will be remembered most as a loving, outgoing, generous, and giving woman who was devoted to her family and faith. Every person was a new friend for Louise, she will be dearly missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Louise to Gideons International (www.gideons.org/donate). Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Private entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Louise at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 7, 2019
