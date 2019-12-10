|
Mass of Christian Burial for Louise W. Johnston (nee Weber), age 89, of Eastlake, will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Johnston passed away December 9, 2019 and was born on August 20, 1930 in Cleveland, OH. Louise is survived by her brother, Martin (Mary Lou) Weber; niece, Therese (Raymond) Flanery; and nephews, Edward (Michelle), Robert, Lawrence and John (Lisa) Weber. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Francis; and her parents, Adolph and Emma (nee Merz) Weber. Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (Please Meet At The Front Entrance). Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 11, 2019