Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:30 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Mesopotamia, OH
Lowell Russel Watson

Lowell Russel Watson, 88, of Chardon, Ohio passed away March 1, 2020. He was born in Pittsburg, PA to Charles and Margaret (Myers) Watson.Following graduation from Miami University in 1953, Lowell went on to serve in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Germany. In 1956, he began his business career at Ohio Bell where he met his future wife, Nancy Faye Neumann. Together they raised two children and went on to enjoy nearly 60 years of marriage. The rural life agreed with Lowell and Nancy, and in 1972, moved with his family from Cleveland to Mesopotamia, Ohio where he tried his hand at farming for a short period. Because of his yearning for a better educational system for his then young children, Lowell was instrumental in starting Geauga Christian School and served as its first principal upon its opening in 1975. Always the entrepreneur, Lowell dabbled in various businesses, most notably as the “L” in L&N Heating Company, which he and Nancy operated together for over 15 years. Lowell later went on to sell real estate before accepting God’s calling to become a minister at the United Methodist Church in Watts Flatts, NY. Retirement did not slow Lowell down. Upon leaving New York to settle in Chardon, Ohio in 2004, Nancy and he stepped up their witness and counseling endeavors by helping many individuals at the Geauga County Safety Center. Over nearly 55 years of their walk with Christ, Lowell and Nancy led many people to the Lord and supported various Christian causes with their tireless dedication and prayers. He is survived by his daughter, Sue (Watson) Hess of Middlefield; son, Matt Watson of San Diego; granddaughter, Heidi Hess Darone (Matt) of Middlefield; grandson, Jonathan Hess of Alabama and great-granddaughter Rebekah Darone.Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and John and beloved wife, Nancy Faye (Neumann).He and Nancy are together again, rejoicing in their heavenly home. The public is invited to graveside services on Monday, March 9 at 3:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Mesopotamia. Memories and Condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com Sly Family Funeral Home assisted the family with his arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
