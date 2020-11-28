Lucille A. “Lucia” Svigel, age 91, of Willoughby formerly of Euclid, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Elkhart, IN on August 5, 1929, to the late Pietro and Lena Ruggiero (nee DiPinto).She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. She was a Eucharistic minister for St. Williams Church where she was also a lunch mother known as “Miss Lucy.” Lucille was a long-time member of the Euclid Vets Auxiliary. Her greatest joy and source of pride was her family.Lucille is survived by her children, Frank J. III (Sue), Cynthia Kirk, Diane (Brian) Walther and Peter A. (Claudia); 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, son-in-law, Thomas Christmyer; siblings: Angela Ruggiero, Teresa Karr; sister-in-law, Sue Ruggiero. Lucille also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Frank J. Svigel Jr.; daughter, Luann Christmyer; brother, Nicholas Ruggiero; and brother-in-law, Paul Karr.Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10am at Ss Robert and William Church, 367 E. 260th St., Euclid. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Donations in honor of Lucille can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.