News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Bohana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille (Brunetti) Bohana


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille (Brunetti) Bohana Obituary
Lucille Bohana (nee Brunetti), age 75, of Wickliffe, passed away peacefully February 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born March 2, 1944, the longtime Wickliffe resident and homemaker virtuoso poured her heart, soul and spirit into caring for family and friends.Her greatest joy in life was spending time and creating memories with her loving husband, three daughters and grandchildren. Those closest to Lucille cherished her family devotion, gentle nurturing spirit and irresistible homemade pizzas.Survivors include her children, Lisa (Michael) Murton, Carla (Basil) Casella and Tina (David) Abate; grandchildren, Giovanni, Gianna and Vince Casella and Luke Abate; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, John Bohana; parents, Joseph and Mary Brunetti (nee DiOrio); and several uncles and aunts.The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.Memorial donations in Lucille’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now