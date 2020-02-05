|
Lucille Bohana (nee Brunetti), age 75, of Wickliffe, passed away peacefully February 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born March 2, 1944, the longtime Wickliffe resident and homemaker virtuoso poured her heart, soul and spirit into caring for family and friends.Her greatest joy in life was spending time and creating memories with her loving husband, three daughters and grandchildren. Those closest to Lucille cherished her family devotion, gentle nurturing spirit and irresistible homemade pizzas.Survivors include her children, Lisa (Michael) Murton, Carla (Basil) Casella and Tina (David) Abate; grandchildren, Giovanni, Gianna and Vince Casella and Luke Abate; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, John Bohana; parents, Joseph and Mary Brunetti (nee DiOrio); and several uncles and aunts.The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.Memorial donations in Lucille’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2020