|
|
Lucille C. (Donatone) Buckley, 97, of Ashtabula, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born January 3, 1923 in Ashtabula, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ida (Matrisciano) Donatone, and had remained a lifelong area resident. Lucille graduated from Edgewood Senior High Class of 1940. She married the love of her life, James E. Buckley on April 11, 1942. Lucille was a longtime member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ashtabula. She also served as past president of the V.F.W. #943 women’s auxiliary. Lucille worked for a short time for the State of Ohio and the Ashtabula County Medical Center. She was very proud of her Italian Heritage. Lucille enjoyed entertaining family and friends with her delicious homemade traditional meals. She is survived by her son, James (Mary) Buckley, Jr., of Concord; grandchildren, Dr. Mark (Natalie) Buckley of Bend, OR, and Sarah (Ryan) McWhorter, Esq. of Kirtland Hills; great-grandchildren, Simon, Theo and Felix Buckley and Luke, Caleb and Jacob McWhorter; sister, Beverly (Nick) Donatone-Seiklay; many nieces and nephews; beloved friends; and dear caregivers. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2011; and her siblings, George, John and William Donatone, Dorothy Anfuso, Emma Finley, Olivia Buonomo, Jane Jones, Virginia Palumbo. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a graveside service will be observed on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Edgewood Cemetery, located at the corner of E. 39th and State Rd., Ashtabula with Fr. Tom Eisworth, presiding. A celebration of her life will be held later this summer and will be announced by the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home. Memorials in memory of Lucille may be given to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 3312 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004. Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.ducro.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020