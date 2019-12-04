|
|
A Celebration of Life for Lucille M. Fundermark, age 89, of Concord will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Pilgrim Lutheran Brethren Church, 9514 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor, Ohio. Lucille was born November 21, 1930 in Painesville to John W. and Helia (O’Jampa) Hilberg. She passed away December 1, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. Lucille graduated from Fairport Harding High in 1949 and attended Kent State University and Lake Erie College. She taught elementary school in the Mentor and Fairport school systems. She was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Brethren Church in Mentor. She belonged to the Fairport Senior Center, the Fairport Historical Society and the Auxiliary. Lucille is survived by her husband of 70 years, Melvin Fundermark; daughters, Sue Ann Eddy (James), Amy Louise Proto, and Lora LaRosa (Paul); grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth) Proto, Jonathan (Janine) Proto, Christopher LaRosa, Sarah LaRosa, and Patrick LaRosa; and great-grandchildren, Mara and Clara Proto. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Jeanette Hakola. Memorial contributions may be made in Lucille’s name to Pilgrim Lutheran Brethren Church, 9514 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor, Ohio 44060 or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019