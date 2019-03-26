Home

Dale E. Good Funeral Home
6953 West 130th Street
Parma Heights, OH 44130
(440) 842-0456
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH
14040 Puritas Ave.
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Ludmila "Millie" Glavan Obituary
Ludmila "Millie" Glavan (nee Hanzel), age 97 - Beloved wife of the late Bogomir ‘Mirko’; dear mother of Bogomir (Rita), Mary Vavpetic (Joe), Millie McNeeley (Ed), Helen Vavpetic (Tony) and Franc (Laura); cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 25.Former secretary and president of K.S.K.J. Lodge 172.In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Hospice of Western Reserve or Blessed Trinity Parish in Cleveland, Ohio.Memorial Mass Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 14040 Puritas Ave., Cleveland. Internment Holy Cross Cemetery.Arrangements by Dale E. Good Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.degoodfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
