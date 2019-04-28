|
|
Graveside services and interment for Luella Mae (Roth) Gribbons, 85, of Willoughby, will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor.Mrs. Gribbons passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor in Concord Township.Born August 7, 1933 in Kirtland, she was a longtime Lake County resident, before retiring to Florida, where she lived for 35 years.She was enjoyed the Florida Keys and spending time with her family.Survivors are her sister, Sandy (nee: Roth) (Jim) Gessic and her family. She also leaves her step-son, John “Billy”, her best friend, Marion “Mickey” Charett and many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents, Andrew and Edith (Watkins) Roth and her siblings, John “Jack” Roth, Camilla Succi, Jean Baker, Billy Roth and June Keipert are also deceased.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002
Published in News-Herald on May 2, 2019