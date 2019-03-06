|
|
Lyle Anderson Kennedy, 72, of Mentor, OH passed away February 28, 2019 at home.He was born August 28, 1946 in East Liverpool, OH. He attended John Adams High School and the University of Alaska. Mr. Kennedy proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and made his career as a Computer Engineer in the automotive industry. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, teaching technology to his daughters, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved spending winters in Deland, FL.Survivors include his wife, Judith (nee Youngs); daughters, Dawn–Marie (Robert) Elder and Valerie (Joseph) Yanoska; grandchildren, Joseph and Benjamin Yanoska and Avery Elder; and his Yorkie, Lexie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Helen (nee Anderson) Kennedy.Military funeral honors will be held in memory of Lyle at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on April 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019