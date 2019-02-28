Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle W. Baldwin Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lyle W. Baldwin Jr. Obituary
A celebration of life for Lyle W. Baldwin, Jr., age 65, of Eastlake, will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Panini’s Bar and Grill, 7580 Fredle Drive, Concord Twp., Ohio.Lyle was born on April 30, 1953 in Glen Falls, NY to the late Lyle W. and Lyne W. (nee Wilbur) Baldwin, and passed away on February 26, 2019.Lyle worked as a saw operator and tow motor driver at Diversified Fittings, Inc. for over 20 years.He loved going to movies and going out to eat with his friends.Lyle was the beloved brother of Lynnda Baldwin, Lyanne Baldwin (deceased), Wayne “Lem” A. Baldwin II (Janet), Laurie Davis, and Larry Baldwin (deceased).Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.www.jakubs.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.