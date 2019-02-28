|
|
A celebration of life for Lyle W. Baldwin, Jr., age 65, of Eastlake, will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Panini’s Bar and Grill, 7580 Fredle Drive, Concord Twp., Ohio.Lyle was born on April 30, 1953 in Glen Falls, NY to the late Lyle W. and Lyne W. (nee Wilbur) Baldwin, and passed away on February 26, 2019.Lyle worked as a saw operator and tow motor driver at Diversified Fittings, Inc. for over 20 years.He loved going to movies and going out to eat with his friends.Lyle was the beloved brother of Lynnda Baldwin, Lyanne Baldwin (deceased), Wayne “Lem” A. Baldwin II (Janet), Laurie Davis, and Larry Baldwin (deceased).Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.www.jakubs.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 2, 2019