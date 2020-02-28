|
|
Lynn A. Simenc, 70, of Painesville Twp., died February 26, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. She was born September 28, 1949 in Cleveland. Mrs. Simenc worked as a special education teachers’ assistant at Mentor Shore for 16 years. Her hobbies included travel with her husband Bob, whom she was married to for 51 years, reading books, bird watching, tending her plants, and seizing any opportunity to win playing slot machines. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and Sunday fundays with her grandchildren. Lynn had a very passionate heart for others in need, putting others’ needs in front of her own. All who knew her would say her one of a kind laugh was incredibly contagious. Survivors include her husband, Robert; sons, Richard (Julieanna Dufek), and Adam Simenc; grandchildren, Amanda (fiancé A.J. Jenkins), Morgen, and Brynn (fiancé Brandon Barfield) Simenc; great-grandson, Carter; and her sisters, Deborah (Roger) Van Horsen, and Gwen Britton. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Scott; parents, Adam and Myra Palaima; and her brother, James. The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.) Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery. Contributions be made in memory of Lynn to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 29, 2020