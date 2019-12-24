Home

Czup Funeral Home
1329 Lake Avenue
Ashtabula, OH 44004
440-964-7777
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Czup Funeral Home
1329 Lake Avenue
Ashtabula, OH 44004
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Czup Funeral Home
1329 Lake Avenue
Ashtabula, OH 44004
Lynn Hess


1952 - 2019
Lynn Hess Obituary
Lynn Hess, 67, passed away December 21, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. She was born in Cleveland on June 6, 1952, the daughter of Paul and Luella (Ledl) Ketchum. Lynn was a graduate of Mentor High School Class of ‘70, Lakeland Community College and Cleveland State University. She was an antiquities dealer for many years as well as a social worker. Lynn was an accomplished artist and photographer and very passionate about both. She is survived by her sons, Jamey (Kristen) Hess, Thomas J. “T.J.” Wilson and Jordan Z. Wilson; her grandchildren, Alexander, Hunter, Taylor, Ezekiel and Luke; and her loyal cat, “Bei Bei.” She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Lee Ketchum. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Czup Funeral Home, 1329 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, with the funeral services being held on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in LuLu Falls Cemetery, Kingsville, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the family and will all go directly to Dr. Jordan Winter’s UH Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation or give directly to (UHGIVING.ORG/supportpancreatic). Online obituary/condolences at www.czupfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 25, 2019
