Miss Lynn Kerkel, of Willoughby, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 77, due to complications from multiple sclerosis. Lynn was born on November 14, 1942, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As a military family, her parents, Rose and Peter Kerkel, moved frequently, finally settling with Lynn and her three brothers in Willoughby, OH. Lynn received her undergraduate and Masters of Education degrees at Kent State University. She gave 33 years to her elementary and middle school students as an educator and reading specialist. Lynn began her teaching career in 1965 at Washington Elementary in the Willoughby Eastlake School District. She continued her career at Willowick Middle school until her retirement in 1998. For many years, Lynn taught under her married name as Lynn Skidmore. In 1992, Lynn was a recipient of a Jennings grant for excellence in public education from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation. She was named to South High School Hall of Fame by the Willoughby-Eastlake Board Education in 1989. She acted as President of the Willoughby Eastlake Teachers Association for over five years. Lynn was a member of the Willoughby Hills United Methodist church, where she sang in the choir. She collected art and was an accomplished painter. She shared her love of reading with generations of students and family. Lynn is loved and missed by her brothers, Mike (Willoughby, OH), Phillip (Surprise, Arizona), and Robert (Cape Creek, Arizona); her niece and nephews, Michael, Phillip, Andrew, Joseph, David and Kathy, and their children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Peter. At Lynn’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to House of Mews Cat Rescue 440-494-6397 or Hospice of the Western Reserve 877-907-5967.