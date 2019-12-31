|
|
Lynne Leffel, age 68, of Thompson, peacefully passed away December 28, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House. She was born July 20, 1951, to Douglas and Frances (Bowers) Sessions. She married Erwin Leffel on June 8, 1973 in Bedford, OH. Lynne was a dedicated wife, mother, grandma, daughter and sister and a beloved friend to many. She was a homeschool pioneer who was an advocate for very natural and healthy living. She was a devoted student and teacher of Tai Chi and a member of the Tai Chi for Health Community and was also an advocate for natural childbirth. She founded The Revitalization of the Thompson Town Square Committee, which was to inspire awareness and promote progressive change in Thompson Township. She leaves behind her husband, Erwin "Kok" of 46 years; children, Matt (Rachel) Leffel, Jessica (Jason) Edwards, Nate (Samantha) Leffel, Zack (Taylor) Leffel; grandchildren, Gavin, Grace, Chase, Cameron, Bella and Elise; mother, Frances Sessions; sister, Carol Dietrichs; and many family and friends. Friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 181 Water Tower Drive, Madison, OH 44057. Contributions may be made in Lynne’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020