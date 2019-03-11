|
Mabel Barnett, age 80, of Eastlake, passed away March 9, 2019.She was born in Millersburg on October 19, 1938, to the late Abe and Maggie Raber.She was a proud and loving mother, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She had a passion for sewing and gardening.Mabel is survived by her daughter, Angela Barnett; brothers, Melvin (Susie) Raber, Daniel (Sarah) Raber, Abraham (Ester) Raber. Jr., and Fred (Mary) Raber; sisters, Katie (Eli) Troyer, Clara (Jacob) Yoder, Saloma (Andy) Yoder; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 53 years, Gerald; brothers, Andrew Raber and Vernon Raber; and sisters, Mattie Stickney and Lucinda Raber.Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to at 1 p.m. Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Perry Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 12, 2019