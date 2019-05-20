Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Mabel Juanita Bailey

Mabel Juanita (nee Gibson) Bailey, 90, of Painesville, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence in Painesville. Born June 3, 1928, in Sutton, W.Va., she had been a Lake County resident for over 25 years, living in Painesville and Mentor. Mabel loved being with her family. She was the loving mother of Shirley (Charles) Sigmon, Margie Street, Gary (Margaret) Burrough, Karen (Tom) Hardy, Sharon Forgach, Robert Sandlin, and Jerry Bailey; cherished grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 16; great-great-grandmother of six; sister of Nancy Weaver, Dorothy (Robert) Pennington, and Donald Gibson; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mabel was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Pearl (nee Bussey) Gibson; siblings, Bill Gibson, Walter Gibson, and Ella Gray Davis; brother-in-law, Lowell Weaver; and sister-in-law, Denise Gibson. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, N. of Route 2), Mentor.Graveside services will take place 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Braxton Memorial Cemetery, on Airport Road in Sutton, W.Va. (Family and friends are asked to meet at graveside.) To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 21, 2019
