Madeline A. Vunderink, age 69, of Euclid, passed away February 15, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on January 13, 1951, to the late John and Ursula David. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, who will be greatly missed by many. Madeline is survived by her son, Nick (Lisa) Vunderink; grandson, Robert Vunderink; and sister, Catherine David. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 12 years, Robert Vunderink; sister, Mary Boggs; and brother-in-law, Ronald Boggs. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. also at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020