Madeline F. Nissen, age 94, of Willowick, passed away August 16, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on April 8, 1925, to the late Joseph and Margaret Cagnina. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. Madeline had a passion for painting, she truly was a talented artist. She was a long-time member of the Willowick Senior center. She also enjoyed gardening in her free time. Madeline was proudly employed at Fisher Body for 15 years. Madeline is survived by her children, John (Barbara) Nissen and Carol Iacobucci (Phil DeLuca); grandchildren, Steven Nissen and Carrie (Craig) Hudson; great-grandchildren, Celeste, Cydney and Caiden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nissen; and her sister, Josephine (George) Lukacs; and son-in-law, Tom Iacobucci. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 17, 2019