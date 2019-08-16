News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
5400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
29850 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Nissen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline F. Nissen


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline F. Nissen Obituary
Madeline F. Nissen, age 94, of Willowick, passed away August 16, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on April 8, 1925, to the late Joseph and Margaret Cagnina. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. Madeline had a passion for painting, she truly was a talented artist. She was a long-time member of the Willowick Senior center. She also enjoyed gardening in her free time. Madeline was proudly employed at Fisher Body for 15 years. Madeline is survived by her children, John (Barbara) Nissen and Carol Iacobucci (Phil DeLuca); grandchildren, Steven Nissen and Carrie (Craig) Hudson; great-grandchildren, Celeste, Cydney and Caiden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nissen; and her sister, Josephine (George) Lukacs; and son-in-law, Tom Iacobucci. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now