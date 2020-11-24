Madelon Mary Marecz went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020.Loving mother to Andrew (Diana) Zaverl. Proud Grandma Bunny to Andreanna and Christian.Loved by her sisters Rosalie ,Marilyn, and Deanna and her nieces and nephews as their "Auntie Bunny"Remembered by her friends and family for her smileMadelon was preceded in her death by her parents Frank and Martha Marecz, and her sister Joan Ginley.A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Immaculate Conception in Willoughby. Interment All Souls Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY LOPRESTI FUNERAL HOME (440) 473-6299 www.loprestifuneralhome.com