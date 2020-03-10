|
Madelyn L. Sankal, 96, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Heartland of Mentor. She was born June 6, 1923, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Michael and Elizabeth Moritz. After marrying her husband, Madelyn was a homemaker until the mid-60’s when she went to work for Mag-Nif and then for WS Tyler and finally the Mentor Schools food service. Her hobbies included exercising, reading, knitting, roller skating (where she met her husband) and playing cards and any other activities with her friends at the Mentor Senior Center. She enjoyed baking and cooking in the Hungarian traditions, but most of all, spending time with her family, which included going to her grandchildren’s school and sports activities. Survivors include her children, John "Spark" (Jill) Sankal, Tim (Sue) Sankal and Tina (Paul) Bene; grandchildren, Joshua (Jess), Jake (Amanda) and Jeff (Lisa) Sankal, Jessica (Doug) Meschko and Amanda Bene; great-grandchildren, Allen, Samuel, Edward, Gianna, Elliana, Isla, Tatum, Quinn and Ruby; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Preceding her in death are her husband, John Sankal; brother, Steven Moritz; and sisters, Elizabeth Brolund and Emma Loomis. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 7989 Little Mountain Rd., Mentor, OH 44060, please meet at the church. Burial to follow in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Contributions in memory of Madelyn made be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020