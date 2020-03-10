Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
7989 Little Mountain Rd.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madelyn Sankal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelyn L. Sankal


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madelyn L. Sankal Obituary
Madelyn L. Sankal, 96, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Heartland of Mentor. She was born June 6, 1923, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Michael and Elizabeth Moritz. After marrying her husband, Madelyn was a homemaker until the mid-60’s when she went to work for Mag-Nif and then for WS Tyler and finally the Mentor Schools food service. Her hobbies included exercising, reading, knitting, roller skating (where she met her husband) and playing cards and any other activities with her friends at the Mentor Senior Center. She enjoyed baking and cooking in the Hungarian traditions, but most of all, spending time with her family, which included going to her grandchildren’s school and sports activities. Survivors include her children, John "Spark" (Jill) Sankal, Tim (Sue) Sankal and Tina (Paul) Bene; grandchildren, Joshua (Jess), Jake (Amanda) and Jeff (Lisa) Sankal, Jessica (Doug) Meschko and Amanda Bene; great-grandchildren, Allen, Samuel, Edward, Gianna, Elliana, Isla, Tatum, Quinn and Ruby; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Preceding her in death are her husband, John Sankal; brother, Steven Moritz; and sisters, Elizabeth Brolund and Emma Loomis. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 7989 Little Mountain Rd., Mentor, OH 44060, please meet at the church. Burial to follow in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Contributions in memory of Madelyn made be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -