Madonna “Donna” Ann Clark, age 54, of Geneva, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the ACMC. She was born on April 7, 1965 to Margaret C. (Toth) and Thomas J. Kane in Cleveland. Donna found the love of her life, Gregory Clark, and they married October 1, 2011 in Geneva. Donna worked as a pathology assistant for the Cleveland Clinic. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Geneva, where she was active and excited to serve. She helped on the church’s New Member Committee. Donna also liked to keep moving; she enjoyed hiking, traveling, and spending time outdoors with her dog, Connor. She also liked to cook. Most of all, Donna cherished her husband, her family, her church family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband of eight years, Greg; her mother, Margaret Kane; her siblings, Laura Kane, Cheryl (Dan) Koch, Brian Kane; her nephew, Anthony (Ashley) Koch; her niece, Allison Koch; her great-nephew, Matthew; and her great-niece, Olivia. Donna is preceded in death by her father. Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 811 S. Broadway, Geneva, OH. A funeral service officiated by Rev. Jonathan Schroeder will follow at 6 p.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. John’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 500, Geneva, OH 44041. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019