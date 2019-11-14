Home

Maggie Lou Allman Eye

Maggie Lou Allman Eye Obituary
Maggie Lou Allman Eye, 79, a resident of Parsons, passed from this life Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home. She had been in her usual health and death was unexpected. Maggie was born Saturday, July 20, 1940, in Monterville, a daughter of the late Cline Allman and Ruth Simmons Allman. On June 24, 1967, in Painesville, OH, she was married to Ivan Eye, Jr. who survives. They had celebrated 52 years of marriage. Also left to cherish Maggie’s memory are five children, Kathy Caranci and husband, Joey, of Painesville, OH, Bernie Long and wife, Lori, of Leroy, OH, Jane Lundstrom and husband, Rick, of Ohio, Michelle Alkire and husband, Eric, of Clarksburg, and Tommy Eye, of Painesville, OH; one brother, Buck Allman, of Canaan Valley; one sister, Wanda Burns, of Sterling, VA; 10 grandchildren, Gary Cooper and wife, Shasta, of Ohio, Krystal Shaffer and husband, Noah, of Painesville, OH, Tera Caranci, of Painesville, OH, Makayla Long, Brandon Kehl, Jeremy Kehl, Mike Kehl, all of Leroy, OH, Ricky Lundstrom and wife, Erin, of Painesville, OH, Chase Alkire of Tucson, AZ, and Bryce Alkire of Clarksburg; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Mary Allman, of Eglon; one brother-in-law, Neil Kisamore; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Maggie in death, besides her parents, were two children, Gary Eye and Patricia Eye; three siblings, John Allman, Betty Kisamore, and Hib Allman; and one sister-in-law, Martha Allman. Maggie attended the schools of Tucker County and was a homemaker. She enjoyed bowling, watching the wildlife from her living room window, and music by Elvis. She was a member of the Red Hatters Society. Visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., the funeral hour. Rev James Snyder will officiate and Maggie’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Maggie Lou Allman Eye. Send online condolences to the family at: www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
