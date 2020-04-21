|
Mahala G. “Bonnie” Hensley, age 92 of Madison, passed away Sunday, April 19 at Tri-Point Medical Center after a brief illness.Bonnie was a homemaker, loving mother, avid gardener and of an independent nature. She was a long-time member of the Geneva Church of the Nazarene, was the oldest volunteer at the Madison Food Bank and was a long-time member of the Sewing & Chatter Club in the Madison/Geneva area.She was born December 5, 1927 in Coopertown, WV, the daughter of John & Ivory (Cooper) Hendricks, and was valedictorian of her high school class there. Bonnie married Ralph J. Hensley in September of 1947, spending 61 years together before his death in 2008.Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph; a daughter, Brenda Massey; grandson, Michael and siblings, Houghton, Carl, Arthur, Mont, Troy, James, Cozy, Mae, Izor, Agnes & Hazel.She is survived by three children, Timothy (Sharon) Hensley of N. Kingsville, Alan (Luci) Hensley of Jefferson & JoAnn (Allen) Eckert of Madison/ three grandchildren, Samantha Walker, Mark Bayless & Bradley Eckert; five great-grandchildren, Clara & Lily Walker and Drew, Emily & Ricky Bayless and a sister, Emmalene Furcolow of Gettysburg, PA.At this time graveside services will be announced at a later date in Arcola Cemetery in Madison Twp. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory and staff, Jefferson, Geneva & Ashtabula is honored to serve the Mahala Hensley family. Memorial contributions may be directed to Geneva Church of the Nazarene, 710 Centennial St., Geneva, OH 44041 in Mahala’s name. Express condolences, view obituary or light a candle at fleming-billman.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020