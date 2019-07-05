Home

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Rd
Mentor, OH
Malachy M. O'Donnell


1979 - 2019
Malachy M. O'Donnell Obituary
Malachy M. O’Donnell, 39, of St. John, U.S. Virgin Island, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Clinic on St. John. Born Oct. 14, 1979, in Cleveland, he had lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands for three years. Malachy was a graduate of All Saints of St. John Vianney Elementary School, and was a 1998 graduate of Lake Catholic High School, where he was a member of the football team, ran cross country and wrestled. He was a former member of St. John Vianney Church, an avid fisherman and enjoyed sailing. He was the beloved husband of Christina M. (nee Succo) O’Donnell; loving father of Kaelen M. O’Donnell, Seamus H. O’Donnell, and Kenzey I. O’Donnell; dear son of John J. and Virginia L. (nee Marino) O’Donnell; dearest brother of John P. (Heather) O’Donnell, Molly I. O’Donnell, and Kathleen E. O’Donnell; uncle of Brandon P. O’Donnell, Lucy M., Abby R., Ella R., Jack P. Jr., and Max J. O’Donnell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in care of the family on the gofundme site, https://www.gofundme.com/f/mac-odonnell-memorial. Family and friends to meet 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, for Mass of the Resurrection. Father Tom Johns will be officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes of Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 7, 2019
