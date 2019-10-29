|
Malinda F. Maness, 74, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Hospice House, Cleveland. She was born January 5, 1945 in Jonesville, VA to the late William and Omalea Maness. Malinda was an avid reader and could often be found on her porch reading. She loved to travel. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Being in the healthcare field as a Registered Nurse, Malinda touched many, many lives. She will always be remembered as a tireless caregiver, and the best "Big Sister." Through the gracious donation of a kidney transplant from a niece, Lisa Hamilton, Malinda was given the gift of seven more wonderful years with her family and friends. Survivors include her siblings, Herbert (Denise) Maness, Tony (Darlene) Manessand Sonja (Joe) Rosipko; many nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews; sister-in-law, Joyce Maness; lifelong friend, Karen (Roger) Westbrookand family and many friends in the nursing and hospice field. Preceding her in death are her brother, Donald "Donnie" Maness; niece, Alise Rosipko; and sister-in-law, Judy Maness. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at theBrunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave.,Mentor, OH 44060. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Malinda to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 donate online at (www.hospicewr.org). Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019