March J. Canitia, age 57, passed away April 9, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1962, in Cleveland, OH. Marc was a devout Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Penguins fan. He loved his two dogs, Elkie and Misty. March was the beloved son of Joan (nee Woods) (William) Schmidt; dearest brother of Thomas, Jr., Frank (Kim) Schmidt, Sonja (Pat) DeCapua, Charles (Jodie) Schmidt and Tricia (Tony) Limoli; dear uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, Sr. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Western Reserve and Cardinal Woods Nursing Home for their exceptional care of Marc. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Monday, April 13, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, the family understands if you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service for health reasons. Please be keep them in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marc’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. BOX 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020