Mass of Christian Burial for Marcia Ann Olesko, 79, of Mentor, will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Avenue, Mentor. The Rev. Thomas G. Elsasser will officiate at the Mass. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Mrs. Olesko passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born April 13, 1940 in Cleveland, she has lived in Mentor for the past 28 years.She was a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Her hobbies included crafting, card making, gardening, and cooking. She most especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Olesko was retired from the General Electric Company, Willoughby Quartz Division. Survivors are her daughters, Sharon (Tim) Kobus, Pam (Brian) Seelinger and Marti (Chuck) Madal; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2003; and her daughter, Christine in 1973. Her parents, Joseph and Josephine Zawacki; and brother, Thomas Zawacki, are also deceased. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Township following the Mass on Saturday.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 30, 2020