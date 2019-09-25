Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Word of Faith Church
351 South St.
Chardon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Word of Faith Church
351 South St.
Chardon, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Chardon Municipal Cemetery
Chardon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Boytar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia B. (Bradley) Boytar


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia B. (Bradley) Boytar Obituary
Marcia B. (Bradley) Boytar, age 84, of Chardon, passed on peacefully at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born July 14, 1935, in Burton, OH. Mrs. Boytar was a retired educator from Chardon Local School District and senior pastor of Word of Faith Church in Chardon, following her husband, Rev. Tom Boytar after his passing. Marcia is already dearly missed by her family and friends. May the memory of her life inspire a love for God and for one another. Survivors include her daughter, Tanja Kaye (Perry) Geue; son, Thomas Kelly; grandson, Jonathan Perry Geue; and brother, Orrin (Amy) Bradley. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, E. Thomas Boytar; parents, Ralph and Rose Bradley; siblings, Cecil, Erma, and Austin Bradley. A funeral service will be at 12 noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Word of Faith Church, 351 South St., Chardon, Ohio. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Interment will be immediately following the ceremony in Chardon Municipal Cemetery, Chardon, OH. The family requests contributions be made to the Marcia B. Boytar Memorial Fund at Word of Faith Church, Chardon, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com. A complete obituary of Marcia’s life can be found at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now