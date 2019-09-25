|
|
Marcia B. (Bradley) Boytar, age 84, of Chardon, passed on peacefully at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born July 14, 1935, in Burton, OH. Mrs. Boytar was a retired educator from Chardon Local School District and senior pastor of Word of Faith Church in Chardon, following her husband, Rev. Tom Boytar after his passing. Marcia is already dearly missed by her family and friends. May the memory of her life inspire a love for God and for one another. Survivors include her daughter, Tanja Kaye (Perry) Geue; son, Thomas Kelly; grandson, Jonathan Perry Geue; and brother, Orrin (Amy) Bradley. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, E. Thomas Boytar; parents, Ralph and Rose Bradley; siblings, Cecil, Erma, and Austin Bradley. A funeral service will be at 12 noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Word of Faith Church, 351 South St., Chardon, Ohio. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Interment will be immediately following the ceremony in Chardon Municipal Cemetery, Chardon, OH. The family requests contributions be made to the Marcia B. Boytar Memorial Fund at Word of Faith Church, Chardon, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com. A complete obituary of Marcia’s life can be found at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 26, 2019