Funeral services for Marcia (Seelbach) Hemphill, age 100, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at First Church Congregational, 22 Liberty Street, Painesville, Ohio. Pastor Thomas Cofer will officiate.

Friends will be received from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 24th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville.

Mrs. Hemphill was born November 24, 1918, in Cleveland, to Walter and Annabel (Porter) Seelbach.

She passed away April 24, 2019 in Mentor. Marcia was a resident of Governor’s Pointe Assisted Living. Prior to that, she lived in Painesville and Mentor. She was a graduate of Lake Erie College in 1940, where she was an active volunteer until the age of 90.

Marcia and her late husband, John W. Hemphill, owned and operated Hemphill Travel Agency in Painesville from 1957 until she retired in 1985.

She was a member of First Church Congregational in Painesville.

Mrs. Hemphill is survived by her daughter, Nancy Pollack; and son, Jay (Claudia) Hemphill, both of Painesville; grandchildren, Theresa (Michael) Aikey, Marcie (Loren Wilk) Pollack, Griff (Kirsi) Hemphill, and Jonathan (Robin) Hemphill; great-grandchildren, Michael and Darren Aikey, Ian and Gavin Hemphill and Eli Hemphill; sister, Barbara Van Curen of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hemphill in 1980; parents, Walter and Annabel Seelbach; son-in-law, Richard Pollack; and sister, Bette Gibson.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the First Church Congregational, 22 Liberty Street, Painesville, OH 44077, the Salvation Army, 69 Pearl Street, Painesville, OH 44077 or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72191, Cleveland, OH 44192.

The family would like to express deep gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Governor's Pointe Assisted Living, for the loving care provided for Marcia for the past 4 ½ years.