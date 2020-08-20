Mass of Christian Burial for Marcia J. Pillar, age 83, will be 10:30 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, OH. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.Marcia was born September 30, 1936 in Painesville to Anthony and Helen (Hill) Rich. She passed away at home on August 18, 2020 in Painesville.Marcia’s greatest loves were her husband of 62 years, Jim, and her family. She was the proud mother of three girls, but her role as Gramma was the one that brought her the most joy. She adored her grandchildren that she fondly nicknamed Dolly (Kelly), Teddy Bear (Chris), Honey Bun (Emily), and Cutie Pie (Grace). Marcia enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, playing board games, and discussing The Bachelor with her granddaughters.Marcia is survived by her daughters, Lori Pillar and Lisa (Michael) Woodcock; grandchildren, Kelly Pillar, Christopher Woodcock, Emily Woodcock, and Grace Woodcock; brother, Gerald (Dianne) Rich.She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pillar; daughter, Lynne Pillar, and her parents.Donations in Marcia’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required.