Marcia Renee (nee Robitaille) Watts, 80, of Huntsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Born Feb. 27, 1940, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Geauga County for 43 years, and lived in Chesterland before moving to Windsor/Huntsburg. Marcia “Mom/Grandma,” loved her family more than anything. Sheand her “Honey” Mike, loved going on gambling trips to Vegas or wherever “Dad/Papa” found a deal. She loved sitting in the sun, making her famous vegetable soup, anything pink, elephants and her great-grandbabies, Oliver and Henry. “She is in our hearts forever.” Marcia was the beloved wife of 62 years to Myron L. Watts; loving mother of Michael K. (Deborah L.) Watts of Willoughby Hills, Martin A. Watts of Willoughby Hills and Michelle (James) Dedek of Windsor; cherished grandmother of Ashlee (Benjamin) Hietanen, Kathryn (Devin) Podboy, Danielle (Chelsea) Watts and Deanna Dedek (Kyle Kerr); great-grandmother of Oliver and Henry; sister of Robert (Rita) Robitaille; sister-in-law of Elzire Robitaille; aunt of Glen, Robert, Gilbert, Mary Kathryn and Adam Robitaille, John and Roy Robitaille; Paul Nance, Tammy (Clay) Schmermund, Bonnie (Peter) Johansson, Robert Watts; great-aunt of many; and best friend and sister-in-law of Joyce Nance. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon M. Watts; parents, Percy “Frenchy” and Kathryn Marie (nee Disbennett) Robitaille; brother, Arthur Robitaille; niece, Donna Nance; nephew, Mark Robitaille; and her favorite cousin, Connie Culver Long. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio FuneralHomes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
