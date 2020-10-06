Margaret “Margie” A. Coyne (nee Zielaski), age 77 of Willowick, passed away October 1, 2020 at Metro Hospital in Cleveland. She was born February 27, 1943 in Cleveland to the late Edward and Victoria Zielaski.Margie graduated from Euclid High School. She worked as a keypunch operator at General Electric and retired from East Ohio Gas as a emergency dispatcher.Margie is the loving wife for 56 years to John M. Coyne Sr.; beloved mother of Constance (Michael) Korthals, John (Dena) Coyne Jr., Thomas (Kristen) Coyne, Jill (John) Baus and Carrie Coyne; cherished grandmother of Logan, Quinlyn, Beau, Brody, Jack, Noah, Cooper, Ava, McKenzie, Teagan, Gray and Maguire; sister of Vicky Davies and the late Theresa “Dolores” Simon and Sonny Zielaski; sister in law, aunt and cousin of many.The Coyne family will receive family and friends 2-7 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020 at McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick. Burial at All Souls Cemetery. Please observe social distancing and bring a mask covering.We would also like to invite those who would like to line the sidewalk after the mass at St. Mary Magdalene on Monday that may not feel comfortable going in the church to do so. The procession will drive along that route around the church after the mass. The Mass will be aired on the radio, Channel FM 96.3.The Mass will be lived streamed by visiting my Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/JeffMonrealFuneralHome/
at 10:50 am – 12:00 Noon.Margie was a strong and loyal woman who enjoyed spending time with her family, bingo with friends and her weekly trips to her favorite Monday store. She will be dearly missed.