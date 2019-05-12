Margaret A. “Margie” Cutura (nee Vlosich) age 91, beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of JoAnn Salcer (husband Rick); World’s Best Gramma to Ricky Salcer (fiancÃ© Kayla Sharkey); cherished daughter of the late Eli Vlosich and Joseph and Mary Bezjak; dearest sister of Edith “Bubie” Matiyasic and the late George Vlosich, Mary Kelner, Helen Pokersnik, John Vlosich and Josephine Krukowski; treasured sister-in-law of Zora Franjko and Sr. Matilda Cutura, FDC; adored aunt and great-aunt of many; loved by her “angel nurse” Jen Ziburis and family.Margie was born on July 12, 1927 in German Township, PA and passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at Mentor Ridge surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Wickliffe for over 50 years.Margie was a proud homemaker and greatly enjoyed playing bingo, the slot machines, and building puzzles in her free time. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan. Margie loved people, was very social, and a true friend. She was funny, witty, and selfless, but most importantly, was devoted to her family and friends. Margie will be dearly missed by all. Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Margie at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Tuesday 4-8 PM.Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers atwww.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary