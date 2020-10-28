Margaret A. Cz, age 98, of Madison passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Rae Ann Geneva Skilled Nursing. She was born September 17, 1922, the daughter of Clara (Harcsarik) and Frank Kalnasy. Margaret married Alfred F. Cz on October 16, 1943 in Ashtabula.Mrs. Cz was a 1940 graduate of Geneva High School. An active member of Immaculate Conception Church, she volunteered there for many years. She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing cards, gardening, canning, sewing, traveling and spending time with her family.She is survived by her daughters, Linda Mantell of Nashport, Pat (Art) Stafford of Madison, Mary (Jeff) Ford of Ashtabula; grandchildren, Steve (Maura) and Matt (Angee) Mantell, Michelle (Andrew) Bailey, and Kevin Ford; great granddaughters, Dagne and Della. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, in 1996; her parents; sister, Elsie Wolf; brother, Frank Kalnasy and son-in-law, Leigh Mantell.Friends will be received 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Road, Madison. Final Resting Place will be North Madison Cemetery.The family would like to thank Rae-Ann Nursing Home for their kindness, compassion, and excellent care for the past five years. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rae-Ann Activity Fund, Rae-Ann Skilled Nursing Facility, att: Activity Fund, 839 West Main Street, Geneva, OH 44041.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com