Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Margaret A. Smith

Margaret A. Smith Obituary
Margaret A. “Margie” “Peggy” Smith (nee Hess), age 63, passed away Jan. 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1956 in Cleveland and worked for the United States Post Office for over 30 years. Margie was the wife of William Smith (deceased); dear mother of William (Monica) Smith and Jill Smith; grandmother of Taylor and Brenden Patterson and Amber and Chris Davis; great-grandmother of Michael Davis and Layla Krudy; daughter of Jackson and Edna Hess (both deceased); sister of Randy Steele. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions to Lake County Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
