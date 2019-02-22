Funeral Services for Margaret A. Soeder (nee Smith), age 87, of Madison, will be at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe.Mrs. Soeder passed away February 21, 2019 and was born on March 8, 1931 in Cleveland, OH. Margaret was a Wickliffe resident for 58 years before moving to Madison. She was a graduate and alumni member of Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI.Margaret was also a member of the Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church and former Treasurer of United Methodist Women. Her favorite place to be was at her family’s cottage in Indian River, MI with her family, where she had been going since 1939.Margaret was the dearest mother of Chris (Kathy), Mark (Jill), Susan (Joseph) Bahmer and Robert (Tamara); devoted grandmother of 13; and great-grandmother of four.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; granddaughter, Mariah; parents, Harry and Maude (nee Werner) Smith; and brother, Willard Smith.The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, February 24 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary