Margaret A. Winkler, age 72, of Painesville Twp., passed away February 25, 2019 at Concord Village Skilled Nursing and Rehab.Ms. Winkler had retired as a teacher from Shore Junior High School in Mentor.Beloved daughter of the late John and Pearl (Tesmer) Winkler; dear sister of Kathy (Robert) Tribby; aunt of Kristin Donaker and Kimberly Fish, and great-aunt of Thomas Fish.A service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In her memory, contributions may be made to a .Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019