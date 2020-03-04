|
Margaret Alice Abrams, 69, passed away February 29, 2020 due to Parkinson's Disease. She resided at Mentor Ridge Nursing Home, Mentor, OH. She was born in Spangler, PA, the daughter of John E. and Alice Abrams. She graduated from Northern Cambria H.S. in Spangler, PA and worked at the Sheltered Workshop in Cleveland for 28 years. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, and being with family and church services. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Alice; sister, Evelyn Sinclair; brothers, John and Richard; and also her best friends, Yolette and Louise. She will be fondly remembered by surviving sister, Velda Jean (Arthur) Williams; her brothers, William (Connie), Arthur (Sandy) and James (Alma) Abrams; along with many nieces, nephews, friends and caregivers. Visitation Hours will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd. in Eastlake, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Association in Margaret's name. Online obituary and condolences at www.monreal.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020