Margaret Alice Swick, age 94 of Mentor, reunited with her husband, Walter, on Friday, June 19, 2020 after passing away peacefully in her sleep. She was born November 1, 1925 in Cleveland, OH.She was a loving and devoted mother, homemaker, and accountant for WELW radio, King Estate, and Organ Recovery over the years. Margaret enjoyed playing golf, going bowling, and playing cards.Survivors include children: Walter (Susan) Swick, Patti (Paul) Wills, Karen (Matt) Davis, and John (Marsha) Swick; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.Preceding Margaret in death are her husband: Walter Swick; parents: Martin and Anna Engelmann, and brothers: Martin, John, and Richard Engelmann.The family will receive friends from 3-8 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A funeral mass will be held at 10 am Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave. Mentor, OH. 44060. Please meet at the church.Burial in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH will take place after the mass.Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.Contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Rd. Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125, or to Cherished Companions Home Care, 7181 Chagrin Rd, Suite 200, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.