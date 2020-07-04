Margaret Ann (Marge) Bowman (nee Curtis), 86, born February 9, 1934 in Worthington Ohio, a resident of Concord Twp., OH, former resident of Burton OH for 47 years, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Dale E. Bowman for 66 years. Loving Mother of Phil Bowman, Nancy (Bruce) Dayton, Greg (Marti) Bowman, Debbie (John) Wachter, Donna (Kim) Faust, Julie Maddox-Bowman, Tracy (Berry) Allen and John Bowman. Grandmother of 19 and Great Grandmother of 9. Loving Daughter of the late John Ackley Curtis and Margaret Virginia Gorman. Sister of Barbara (Richard) Jordan, Esther Hawk and the late Willard Curtis, Lloyd Curtis, Doris Peters, Martin Curtis, Ivan Curtis, Helen Grim, Charles Curtis and Carl Curtis. Beloved Niece, Aunt, Great-Aunt, Cousin and Friend to many. Margaret’s passion was operating her own preschool and childcare centers for over 32 years until she retired in 2006. She ran Bowman’s Preschool in Burton Ohio and Geauga Early Learning Center in Middlefield Ohio. Margaret was highly regarded within the community and developed many friendships as she cared, nurtured and educated hundreds of children throughout the years. Margaret also loved learning with decades of continuing education at Lakeland Community College, Kent State University Geauga Campus and California State University to obtain her degree in Early Childhood Education. Margaret was a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). She and her husband Dale were involved in various square-dancing groups and enjoyed traveling.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., floor 17, Chicago Illinois 60601. www.alz.org
in Margaret’s honor.A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 11:30 AM at Welton Cemetery, Goodwin Street in Burton, Ohio with Pastor Bob Richardson officiating. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
.Sly Family Funeral Home assisted her family with arrangements.